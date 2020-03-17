Report: Chelsea and Man City 'ready to break bank' for Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez

Chelsea are preparing to break the bank for Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez this summer, according to reports in Spain.

The Blues are setting their eyes on the Argentine but will face stiff competition for the striker.

According to SPORT, Frank Lampard is ready to break the bank for Martinez whilst Manchester City also very interested in the 22-year-old.

Martinez has excelled in Italy after joining in 2018, netting 25 goals in 66 appearances in all competitions.

Real Madrid held talks with Lautaro Martinez' representatives in January however as per the report, Martinez prefers a move to rivals Barcelona should he make the switch to Spain.

The Premier League is not thought to be a priority for the 22-year-old however both Chelsea and Manchester City are ready to provide stiff competition to the Spanish sides for his signature.

Lautaro Martinez dreams of playing with Lionel Messi at both international and club level. Getty Images

He has already rejected an approach from Manchester United, but Martinez' entourage have listened to both the Blues and Pep Guardiola's side.

The 22-year-old has an exit clause of €111 million in the first 15 days of July, however front-runners see that valuation as too high.

Frank Lampard is expected to be in the market for a fresh forward with Michy Batshuayi likely to leave the club in the summer.

Olivier Giroud also sees his contract on the verge of expiring, however he has admitted that he is keen to remain in west London.

But Lampard insists all options will be evaluated in the summer, and all futures are in the destiny of each individual player.

"The destiny is in their own hands, to whatever degree depending on contractual situations. I’m not jumping ahead to the summer on any player."

