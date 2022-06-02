Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has handed Chelsea a transfer blow after admitting he wants to stay at his current club beyond the summer.

Thomas Tuchel's side may be looking to sign a new striker in the upcoming transfer window as a result of the struggles from Romelu Lukaku in the recent campaign.

He became the club's record signing last summer but struggled in front of goal for most of the season after an encouraging start on his return to the Premier League side.

It was reported earlier in the week that Chelsea are considering making a move for Martinez in the summer window.

However the 24-year-old has now dealt the Blues a blow after he admitted that he wants to remain at Inter for next season.

When speaking to the media after Argentina's 3-0 win against Italy on Wednesday night in the Finalissima, via football.london, he said: "My plan is clear: I really want to stay at Inter next season.

"I’ve not received communications from the club as of today, I want to continue at Inter next season."

Both Martinez and Lukaku played at Inter together during the 2020/21 campaign, winning the Serie A title.

The former made 49 appearances for the club in all competitions in the season just gone, netting 25 goals and assisting another four.

He is one of the speculated players who Chelsea may look to sign in the summer window ahead of the next campaign, with Christopher Nkunku being another reported attacking target who could make a move to Stamford Bridge.

