Lazio Targeting 'Dream' Move for Marcos Alonso and Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Reports: Lazio Eyeing 'Dream' Summer Move for Chelsea Duo

Several departures are expected from Stamford Bridge this summer.
Author:
Publish date:

Lazio are interested in Chelsea pair Marcos Alonso and Ruben Loftus-Cheek this summer, according to reports in Italy.

Thomas Tuchel is looking to trim his squad in the summer transfer window which opened on Wednesday (June 9) and many deals will try to be finalised by Chelsea to reduce their wage bill. 

And the futures of Alonso and Loftus-Cheek are the next to have arisen with reports linking the duo to moves to Italy.

sipa_33154762

As per Calciomercato, Lazio's 'dream' left-back signing this summer is Alonso. 

Lazio are set to appoint former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri as their new manager and he shares the same agent, Fali Ramadani, as the Spanish defender. 

Chelsea are reported to be willing to allow at least one of their left-backs leave this summer - the other being Emerson Palmieri.

sipa_25694789

But the links between Lazio and Chelsea don't end there. According to Sky Italy, Sarri is 'keen' to make Loftus-Cheek one of his first signings at Lazio this summer. 

Loftus-Cheek made a glowing admission of his former boss earlier this year. 

"I felt like he was truthful with me. At the start, I wasn’t playing. He told me why and said if I want to play, I have to do this and that gave me something to work towards and eventually I started to do what he asked and I played.

sipa_32849924

"That gave me confidence to know that if I keep doing that, I’ll keep playing. Then you start to get more understanding of the game.

"I played in an eight role, with one deep, so I had the licence to go forward and affect the game in that way.

"I felt that was a good season and in my head after that season I was like ‘we kick on next season’, but obviously got the bad injury which halted my progression, but now it’s time to build up again."

Tuchel revealed back in April that a decision hadn't yet been taken on Loftus-Cheek's future at Chelsea. 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33655204
Transfer News

Achraf Hakimi to Chelsea Latest: Blues Make €60M Offer for Inter Defender

1002914400
News

Reece James: Chelsea's UCL Glory Greatest Moment Of Career So Far

pjimage (12)
Transfer News

Lazio Targeting 'Dream' Move for Marcos Alonso and Ruben Loftus-Cheek

sipa_33050344 (1)
Transfer News

Hudson-Odoi Chelsea Future Latest Amid Bayern & Dortmund Links

sipa_32123581
Transfer News

Napoli Establish Contact Over Hakim Ziyech Deal - AC Milan Remain Keen

sipa_33350792 (1)
Transfer News

Erling Haaland Hands Chelsea Boost, Would Welcome Move to Stamford Bridge

sipa_32782026 (1)
Transfer News

Emerson Palmieri Delivers Update On Chelsea Future

sipa_31550791
Transfer News

AC Milan Eyeing Triple Move for Tomori, Giroud & Ziyech