Lazio Targeting 'Dream' Move for Marcos Alonso and Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Lazio are interested in Chelsea pair Marcos Alonso and Ruben Loftus-Cheek this summer, according to reports in Italy.

Thomas Tuchel is looking to trim his squad in the summer transfer window which opened on Wednesday (June 9) and many deals will try to be finalised by Chelsea to reduce their wage bill.

And the futures of Alonso and Loftus-Cheek are the next to have arisen with reports linking the duo to moves to Italy.

(Photo by Ruben Albarran / PRESSINPHOTO)

As per Calciomercato, Lazio's 'dream' left-back signing this summer is Alonso.

Lazio are set to appoint former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri as their new manager and he shares the same agent, Fali Ramadani, as the Spanish defender.

Chelsea are reported to be willing to allow at least one of their left-backs leave this summer - the other being Emerson Palmieri.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

But the links between Lazio and Chelsea don't end there. According to Sky Italy, Sarri is 'keen' to make Loftus-Cheek one of his first signings at Lazio this summer.

Loftus-Cheek made a glowing admission of his former boss earlier this year.

"I felt like he was truthful with me. At the start, I wasn’t playing. He told me why and said if I want to play, I have to do this and that gave me something to work towards and eventually I started to do what he asked and I played.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"That gave me confidence to know that if I keep doing that, I’ll keep playing. Then you start to get more understanding of the game.

"I played in an eight role, with one deep, so I had the licence to go forward and affect the game in that way.

"I felt that was a good season and in my head after that season I was like ‘we kick on next season’, but obviously got the bad injury which halted my progression, but now it’s time to build up again."

Tuchel revealed back in April that a decision hadn't yet been taken on Loftus-Cheek's future at Chelsea.

