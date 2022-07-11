Report: Leeds United & Barcelona Reach €75M Agreement for Chelsea Target Raphinha

After weeks of speculation, it looks like Raphinha is set to join Barcelona despite serious interest from Chelsea.

It has been over a week since Leeds accepted Chelsea's bid of €60m for their Brazilian winger Raphinha.

Barcelona had also been heavily interested in him, but due to their financial situation, the Spanish side could not match the Blues' upfront offer of €60m.

However, after the Catalonian side activated financial levers last week, they were pushing hard to sign the Brazilian.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Along with Raphinha only wanting to join Barca, the two sides have been in negotiations this weekend to hash out a deal.

A reported deadline of Monday was given by Raphinha's agent for Barca to agree a fee with Leeds, otherwise, they would go back to Chelsea and discuss their offer.

Unfortunately for the Blues, it finally looks like the Spanish side have submitted a suitable offer for Raphinha.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Ben Jacobs, Leeds and Barcelona have finally reached an agreement Raphinha.

Jacobs also confirms that the total package Barcelona will pay for Raphinha is close to €75million.

The deal was reached by both sides after Barcelona had multiple bids rejected by the Premier League side.

At least this saga is over and Todd Boehly can now focus on other targets who actually want to play for Chelsea.

Read More Chelsea News