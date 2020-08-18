Newly-promoted Leeds United have expressed an interest in Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi this summer.

Batshuayi's future at Chelsea is over with the Belgian not being in Frank Lampard's future plans in west London, and has fallen further down the pecking order following Timo Werner's arrival.

He is now fourth choice with Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud also being preferred to him during the course of the 2019/20 season, which saw Batshuayi only have just 224 minutes in 16 appearances of game time in the Premier League.

It's a matter of time before he departs and as per Standard Sport, Chelsea have received a boost after interest has been shown this summer.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds are looking for a new centre-forward and have shown interest in the 26-year-old, meanwhile Crystal Palace have been keeping tabs on their former loanee.

But with his £100,000-a-week wages, the Eagles could be priced out of a deal, after Batshuayi spent the second part of the 2018/19 season on loan at Selhurst Park.

Chelsea are in need of offloading several fringe members of their side as Lampard looks to bring in reinforcements this summer.

They have already spent over £80 million on Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner and are looking to continue to splash the cash as Chelsea look to bridge the gap to the top of the Premier League.

Ben Chilwell, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz have all been eyed by the Blues but Lampard has reportedly been told that no new signings after Havertz can be made until players are sold to fund the new arrivals.

