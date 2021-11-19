Leicester City Boss Brendan Rodgers Discusses Wesley Fofana's 'Dream Move' To Chelsea

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has discussed Wesley Fofana's comments that hinted towards a potential transfer to Chelsea.

The defender revealed that Chelsea were on a list of clubs that make him 'dream', fuelling speculation that he could join Thomas Tuchel's side.

However, speaking to the press ahead of Leicester's clash with Chelsea at the King Power stadium, Rodgers rubbished the rumours.

He said: “I think speculation and gossip is natural and supporters will have seen that increase.

"Wesley (Fofana) has made great strides. Every player will want to be at the highest level, but it doesn’t mean they’re thinking about leaving here to do that. We’ve won silverware and want to see if we can win more. Wesley is committed to here and we can’t wait to have him back. Kasper is committed here.”

Several of Chelsea's current crop of defenders are out of contract at the end of the season with Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva all yet to sign new deals.

Rudiger has been the most heavily linked with a move away whilst Christensen's contract talks have become more complicated.

Silva and Azpilicueta look the most likely to stay but have still not sealed new deals going into the new year, when they would be free to talk to foreign clubs regarding a move next summer.

Therefore, a move for Fofana could make sense for Tuchel's Blues.

