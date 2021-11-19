Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Leicester City Boss Brendan Rodgers Opens Up On Wesley Fofana's 'Dream Move' To Chelsea

Author:

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has discussed Wesley Fofana's comments that hinted towards a potential transfer to Chelsea.

The defender revealed that Chelsea were on a list of clubs that make him 'dream', fuelling speculation that he could join Thomas Tuchel's side.

However, speaking to the press ahead of Leicester's clash with Chelsea at the King Power stadium, Rodgers rubbished the rumours.

imago1006527030h

He said: “I think speculation and gossip is natural and supporters will have seen that increase.

"Wesley (Fofana) has made great strides. Every player will want to be at the highest level, but it doesn’t mean they’re thinking about leaving here to do that. We’ve won silverware and want to see if we can win more. Wesley is committed to here and we can’t wait to have him back. Kasper is committed here.”

Several of Chelsea's current crop of defenders are out of contract at the end of the season with Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva all yet to sign new deals.

Read More

imago1002769150h

Rudiger has been the most heavily linked with a move away whilst Christensen's contract talks have become more complicated.

Silva and Azpilicueta look the most likely to stay but have still not sealed new deals going into the new year, when they would be free to talk to foreign clubs regarding a move next summer.

Therefore, a move for Fofana could make sense for Tuchel's Blues.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1000372959h
Transfer News

Leicester City Boss Brendan Rodgers Discusses Wesley Fofana's 'Dream Move' To Chelsea

55 seconds ago
imago1007434315h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Chelsea Team News to Face Leicester City

9 minutes ago
imago1002395226h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Christian Pulisic Admission Regarding Chelsea's Champions League Triumph

30 minutes ago
imago1007861218h
News

Report: 'Great Possibility' of Thiago Silva Extending His Chelsea Contract

1 hour ago
imago1008077073h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested in Eden Hazard Loan Deal

15 hours ago
imago1002911364h
News

Thiago Silva Opens Up on 'Difficult Feeling' After Champions League Final Injury

16 hours ago
imago1007476650h
News

Brendan Rodgers Hails Ben Chilwell Ahead of Leicester City vs Chelsea

17 hours ago
imago1002915491h
News

Mason Mount: Champions League Final Was a 'Different' Experience

17 hours ago