Leicester City in talks to sign Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico to replace Chelsea target Ben Chilwell

Matt Debono

Leicester City are in talks with Ajax to sign left-back Nicolas Tagliafico this summer as they look to replace Ben Chilwell. 

Brendan Rodgers' side are trying to find a replacement for the England international who looks destined to make the switch to Stamford Bridge to join Frank Lampard's side. 

Chilwell, 23, has been speculated to be closing in on a transfer which sees the Foxes needing a replacement. 

According to Calciomercato, they are in active discussions with Ajax regarding Tagliafico, however the Dutch side are holding out for €45 million.  

47776596 (1)

Tagliafico was a target for Chelsea, an alternative for Chilwell if they were to miss out on the full-back, but it appears that the Blues may have landed their top-target this summer. 

Lampard wanted a new full-back and the club was aware that he was his number one choice. 

Leicester were believed to have wanted in the region of £80 million for Chilwell but they 'softened' their demands for the England defender which appears to have convinced Chelsea to complete a deal. 

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz and West Ham's Declan Rice are also high on the Blues' radar this summer as Chelsea continue on with their three-year plan to start challenging for and winning titles again. 

But Chelsea will not continue to sign more players until they offload some of the current squad. 

Michy Batshuayi is the subject of interest from Leeds United, while Tiemoué Bakayoko is on the verge of rejoining AC Milan on loan.

