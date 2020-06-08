Leicester and Everton interested in Chelsea target Nicolas Tagliafico

Chelsea will face competition from several Premier League sides this summer for the signature of Ajax full-back Nicolas Tagliafico.

Frank Lampard is looking to sign a left-back this summer and the Argentine has been shortlisted as a transfer option along with Ben Chilwell and Alex Telles.

Chilwell is the Blues' preferred target but Lampard has scouted back-up options should a deal for the England international not go through.

As per Le10sport in France, both Everton and Leicester City are now showing interest in the 27-year-old.

Leicester's interest in Tagliafico could possibly mean they expect Chilwell to depart in the upcoming transfer window with Manchester City also keen.

Tagliafico is set to leave Ajax this summer after agreeing with the club that he would be allowed to leave.

"We are looking for a transfer for Tagliafico," said Tagliafico's agent recently. "We have agreed with Ajax that he would leave this year. After having spent two and a half seasons at the club, it’s the ideal moment for it."

He is set to be available for £22.4 million - an attractive price considering the financial climate that clubs are in following the coronavirus crisis.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube