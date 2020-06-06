RB Leipzig chief denies contact with Chelsea over Timo Werner

RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has revealed no contact has yet been made with Chelsea over forward Timo Werner.

Frank Lampard's side are on the verge of completing a move for the 24-year-old with the Blues ready to activate his release clause.

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Werner, who will sign a five-year-deal in west London.

Speaking to Sky Germany ahead of Leipzig's home league game against Paderborn, Mintzlaff denied any contact.

"We haven't had an exchange with Chelsea yet," he said. "So far, Timo Werner has not drawn the clause, nor has a club sent a transfer contract.

"We have nothing to report and do not take part in the daily speculation."



This comes as no surprise with the Blues yet to need to deal with the German club as they have yet to officially activate Werner's release clause.

Chelsea sent Lampard and technical director Petr Cech to Germany to convince Werner to make the switch, while lengthy talks were also held over the phone.

The deal is set to be announced soon once Werner can undergo a medical ahead of his proposed move to Stamford Bridge.

