Leipzig hoping to keep Timo Werner until the end of the season

RB Leipzig are hoping they can keep Timo Werner until the end of the Bundesliga campaign as Chelsea near in on the 24-year-old.

Werner is set to join Frank Lampard's side in a £54 million move next week on a five-year-deal from Germany.

Chelsea have eight days before his release clause expires and a transfer is expected soon.

But Leipzig chief Oliver Mintzlaff hopes they are able to keep him for the remainder of the season should Chelsea complete a deal.

"If Timo should leave the club, we’re sure that the buying club will allow us to keep him until the end of the Bundesliga season, whenever that is," Mintzlaff said.

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images)

"We can only discuss the Champions League when we know when it is going to take place. It won't be decided until mid-June."

Werner has been an integral part of Leipzig's 2019/20 after scoring 25 goals and producing eight assists in the Bundesliga as they currently sit in the Champions League spots in third place.

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Mintzlaff also confirmed there has been no contact with Chelsea regarding Werner but the forward has been making plans to leave.

"We haven't had an exchange yet. Accordingly, we have nothing to report. Timo Werner is a player for RB Leipzig. He signalled a few weeks ago that he was busy with a transfer. Until now nothing is done.

"We are concentrating on the final sprint in the league. We want to qualify for the Champions League. That is the only thing we are currently discussing with Timo."

