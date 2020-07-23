Absolute Chelsea
Leroy Sane appears to have confirmed Kai Havertz' summer transfer to Chelsea

Matt Debono

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane has all but confirmed Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz' move to Chelsea this summer. 

The 21-year-old is on the verge of joining Chelsea as the finer details of the move are sorted out as he is expected to sign a five-year-deal in west London, in a deal worth £70 million plus performance related add-ons.

Havertz returned to training on Thursday as Leverkusen prepare for their Europa League fixture against Rangers in August and is expected to ask the club to let him move to Chelsea.

Sane has just completed his move to Bayern Munich from Manchester City and in his press conference he spoke of the 'good job' that Chelsea have done signing Timo Werner and Kai Havertz this summer. 

northern-ireland-v-germany-uefa-euro-2020-qualifier

As translated by journalist Kevin Palmer, the new Bayern Munich signing has all but confirmed Havertz' switch to the Premier League. 

"I think Germany has always had very good young German players," Sane responded to why German players are in demand by Premier League clubs.

"Many young players get their chance and develop well in the Bundesliga. I think that with Werner and Havertz, two Germans in one year, Chelsea did a good job."

Head coach Frank Lampard was refused to be drawn on speculation prior to their 5-3 defeat to Liverpool.

"I'm not talking about Kai Havertz, he's a player of another team. I'm looking at a game tomorrow that is so huge for this club the last thing I want to do is talk about players of other teams," Lampard said previously.

----------

