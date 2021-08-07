Lionel Messi to Hold Press Conference at Camp Nou on Sunday Over Future Amid PSG & Chelsea Links

The 34-year-old will speak for the first time since his Barcelona exit was fully confirmed.

Lionel Messi will hold a press conference on Sunday at the Camp Nou after his Barcelona exit was confirmed.

The 34-year-old's contract at Barcelona expired at the end of June but there was an agreement between the parties that he would extend his deal with the Spanish side.

However, Barcelona confirmed on Thursday that Messi would no longer be linked with the club after they were unable to register him with La Liga due to FFS constraints.

Club president Joan Laporta spoke on Friday in a press conference explaining the reasons, stating: "We couldn't fit in the contract we had with Messi due to FFP. In order to register Messi, the club had to agree a contract that would affect the club for 50 years in terms of television rights."

EFE/ Alejandro García/Sipa USA

Laporta added: "Messi wanted to stay at Barça. We wanted him to stay. It was the first step that was made, a key factor. After all of the negotiation process, there comes a moment where you need to say 'enough'. You need to analyse it, and look at the numbers. In La Liga, we need to abide by the rules.

"Messi wanted to stay, so he is not happy. We all wanted to stay, but it's a reality that cannot be changed, and he knows that I wish him the best wherever he goes. Barça is his home."

(Photo by PRESSINPHOTO)

Messi has spoken to Paris Saint-Germain over a switch to France and he is reported to be closing in a move to the Ligue 1 side, signing a deal worth €35 million per season.

Chelsea have also been linked with the Argentine. It has been claimed Roman Abramovich wanted to hold an 'urgent meeting' with Messi's camp to explore a deal, while intermediaries tried setting up a meeting with Messi's father, Jorge. However that has come 'too late' as Messi looks to be PSG bound.

But Messi will now speak in a press conference held at Barcelona's ground on Sunday which will no doubt be to explain the situation as well as his possible next steps - his life after Barcelona.

It will be held at midday local time in Spain.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube