Lionel Messi Yet to Make Decision on Future Amid Chelsea And PSG Links

Lionel Messi has admitted that his future remains undecided despite there being a lot of interest in him as he has had 'a lot of calls'.

The superstar has left Barcelona after La Liga blocked a contract renewal for the Argentine.

Speaking at a press conference in Barcelona, Messi opened up on his future.

The 34-year-old said: "I have nothing confirmed with anybody, but it's a possibility (joining PSG). When the news was there, I had a lot of calls, but nothing is closed yet."

Chelsea have been linked with a move for the world-class forward following his release from Barcelona.

It was reported that the Blues have set their sights on Messi after requesting an 'urgent meeting' with the player's entourage.

Owner Roman Abramovich was reportedly pushing for the move as Manchester City could not sign Messi following the arrival of Jack Grealish.

Chelsea are one of the only clubs that could afford the financial package to bring in Messi this summer and the club want to 'listen to the claims of Messi' in case it were possible to 'undertake the operation'.

It has been widely reported that Messi is set to join French giants Paris Saint-Germain, however the Argentine has now revealed that nothing is closed yet. This means that Chelsea could still make a move for the star.

A deal would be difficult to bring Messi to Stamford Bridge, however not impossible despite his talks with PSG.

The Blues are set to complete the signing of Romelu Lukaku to bring goals to Chelsea next season, but could a move for Messi still happen?

