Report: Liverpool and Chelsea Set to Battle It Out for Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot

Chelsea and Liverpool could be facing off in a transfer battle this summer for one of Juventus' midfielders.

Todd Boehly is clearly in the market for a new midfielder this summer with the Blues being linked to the likes of Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic & Ajax's Frenkie de Jong.

With it being rumoured that Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge next season, it could open the door for a new midfielder to join Thomas Tuchel's side.

One player who has seemingly been on a lot of Premier League clubs' radars for a while is Juventus' Adrien Rabiot.

However, since joining Juve in 2019, after leaving PSG for free, the Frenchman hasn't really impressed.

These poor performances could be a reason why the Italian side are looking to cash in on the 27-year-old this summer.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side have been long-term admirers of the Frenchman and they have recently been linked with a move for him.

However, according to the Italian press, via Liverpool Offside, Chelsea are also in the race for Rabiot this summer.

The report claims that both sides are currently 'courting' the 27-year-old French international.

It still remains to be seen if Rabiot will leave Juve as he is currently earning a healthy £175,000 per week in Turin.

If he was to join Tuchel's side then he would surely have to take a pay cut as Chelsea would only give that amount of money to a guaranteed starting midfielder.

