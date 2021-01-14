NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Lucas Piazón completes permanent move to Braga following series of loan spells

Author:
Publish date:

Lucas Piazón has sealed a permanent switch to Portugese side, Sporting Clube de Braga, bidding farewell to Chelsea after a ten-year stint at the club.

Piazón, 26, had been recently linked with a move in January after completing his loan spell at Rio Ave.

Piazón, who signed for the Chelsea in 2011, had also attracted interest from the likes of Bordeaux, Norwich and Stoke City in the past few weeks.

Following just three first-team outings for the Blues and seven loan spells during his time at Chelsea, Piazón has finally ended his association with the club.

Piazón came to London as an exciting São Paulo teenager, who managed to impress during his time at Cobham, breaking into the first-team under ex-boss, André Villas-Boas.

Following a few cup appearances for the Blues, Piazón was loaned out to Malaga in 2013, after which he would never feature for Chelsea in a competitive fixture again.

During the years, Piazón had successful loan spells at Vitesse, Frankfurt, Reading and Fulham, whom he helped get promoted to the Premier League in 2018.

Piazón leaves Chelsea as their longest serving player in the current squad, and the club have thanked him for his service over the years and wished him the best for the future.

