November 20, 2021
Luis Diaz's Agent: Chelsea Interest Is 'Normal' Considering Impressive Form

Author:

Chelsea have shown interest, alongside Liverpool, in Porto winger Luis Diaz, whose agent has dismissed the interest as 'normal'.

Following a stunning Copa America campaign, that saw his native Colombia reach the semi-final before being knocked out by winners Argentina.

Diaz was the joint top scorer of the tournament alongside Lionel Messi, and has since attracted interest from a number of clubs across Europe.

imago1007764267h

As quoted by Fabrizio Romano, Luis Diaz's agent, Carlos Van Strahalen, dismissed the interest from clubs, specifically Chelsea and Liverpool, as 'normal'.

“Chelsea and Liverpool interest rumours? It’s normal," his agent told Radio Renascença. "If a player plays well, if he starts to stand out, if the majority considers him the best player in the Portuguese League… it’s normal."

As per Jornal de Noticias, Porto have an €80 million release clause in Diaz's contract, meaning any club that's keen on him will have to pay big bucks for his signature.

imago1007773656h

Liverpool are keen on the Porto winger since Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will both be missed due to the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Chelsea are also keen due to several clubs' interest in Hakim Ziyech, who could leave Chelsea by the end of the season.

In 11 league games for Porto this season, Diaz has found the back of the net on nine occasions, proving he is not shy in front of goal.

