Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Chelsea face competition from Man City for Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell

Matt Debono

Chelsea will face competition in landing one of their transfer targets this summer in Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell. 

The 23-year-old is high on the transfer shortlist for head coach Frank Lampard this summer but the Blues' have now been joined in their pursuit.

As per the Telegraph, Manchester City are eyeing a move for the England international this summer.

Leicester are believed to value Chilwell as high as Harry Maguire who they sold to Manchester United for £85 million. 

norwich-city-v-leicester-city-premier-league
(Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Like Lampard's side, City are ready to compete with the Blues for his signature if he becomes available at the right price this summer. 

Should Chelsea miss out on Chilwell, they have lined up Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico and FC Porto left-back Alex Telles as alternative transfer options. 

Chelsea are ready to let Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso leave the club this summer as Lampard continues to shape his squad ahead of next season. 

Chilwell's current deal at the Foxes runs until 2024 so they are in no rush to sell their prized-asset. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea set 3-year plan to overtake Liverpool & Man City to challenge for titles

It has been revealed that Chelsea have set out a plan which will hopefully see them overtake Liverpool and Manchester City to start to dominate England and the Premier League once again.

Matt Debono

Chelsea 'ready to sell' Emerson Palmieri - Juventus in talks with Blues

Chelsea are reportedly ready to let full-back Emerson Palmieri leave the club this summer, with Juventus showing interest.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard discusses playing season run-in behind closed doors

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has admitted his players will be as ready as they can be for the different atmosphere which awaits them.

Matt Debono

Chelsea have to be ready for difficult Premier League start, says Frank Lampard

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard admits that his side know they will need to be ready for when the Premier League returns.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard excited for Chelsea's Premier League return on June 21

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard is looking forward to the season returning after three months off.

Matt Debono

Chelsea-bound Timo Werner 'not good enough for Liverpool', says Robbie Fowler

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner isn't good enough for Liverpool as he closes in on Chelsea move, according to former Reds striker Robbie Fowler.

Matt Debono

Leipzig hoping to keep Timo Werner until the end of the season

RB Leipzig are hoping they can keep Timo Werner until the end of the Bundesliga campaign as Chelsea near in on the 24-year-old.

Matt Debono

Ballack: Timo Werner's move to Chelsea suits both parties

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack believes Timo Werner's proposed transfer to Chelsea is mutually beneficial for both parties.

Matt Debono

Man Utd tipped to make late move for Chelsea-bound Timo Werner

Manchester United have been tipped to make a last-minute move for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner who looks destined to join Chelsea this summer.

Matt Debono

Chelsea to face QPR in friendly ahead of Premier League restart

Chelsea are set to play Queens Park Rangers in a friendly behind closed doors ahead of the season restarting in two weeks.

Matt Debono