Chelsea will face competition in landing one of their transfer targets this summer in Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell.

The 23-year-old is high on the transfer shortlist for head coach Frank Lampard this summer but the Blues' have now been joined in their pursuit.

As per the Telegraph, Manchester City are eyeing a move for the England international this summer.

Leicester are believed to value Chilwell as high as Harry Maguire who they sold to Manchester United for £85 million.

Like Lampard's side, City are ready to compete with the Blues for his signature if he becomes available at the right price this summer.

Should Chelsea miss out on Chilwell, they have lined up Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico and FC Porto left-back Alex Telles as alternative transfer options.

Chelsea are ready to let Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso leave the club this summer as Lampard continues to shape his squad ahead of next season.

Chilwell's current deal at the Foxes runs until 2024 so they are in no rush to sell their prized-asset.

