Man City defender Eric Garcia 'rejects' Chelsea for Barcelona return

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia has reportedly snubbed Chelsea in favour of a transfer to Barcelona.

Garcia was linked with a move away in January to leave Pep Guardiola's side for Barcelona however no move materialised in the winter transfer market.

The 20-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season and he will join Barcelona next season on a reported five-year deal.

But according to the Daily Star, Chelsea and Arsenal made approaches for the Spanish defender however they were told Garcia had his heart set on returning to Barcelona.

Guardiola confirmed the news stating, "He's going to play in Barcelona."

Chelsea have plenty of centre-back options at their disposal with the impressive form of duo Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger, who have both returned back into the fold under Thomas Tuchel.

Garcia also confirmed why he made his decision to move back to Spain to Spanish media earlier this week.

As quoted by the Star, he said: "I made the decision and the people involved knew it. It would be special to play with Messi.

“Everyone knows that he is the best player in the world and what he does week after week is incredible.

"My situation is the same, I have a contract with City, it is true that this year is ending and what happens outside is carried out by my agent.

"In summer there are the Euros and I have to be prepared for this. I am focused on this season, on my team and on the national team."

