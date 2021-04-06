Man City forward Sergio Agüero open to Chelsea switch with Premier League goal-scoring record in sight

A desire to move up the Premier League all-time goal-scoring charts could see Manchester City striker Sergio Agüero move to Chelsea in the summer.

The 32-year-old announced last week that he will be ending a ten-year spell at City at the end of the season with his contract expiring in the summer.

According to the Evening Standard, the Argentine's wish to climb up the Premier League's all-time goal-scoring charts could see him stay in England, despite interest from the likes of Juventus, PSG Barcelona and Real Madrid.

READ MORE: Revealed - What Chelsea think Erling Haaland could do if he joins club this summer

READ MORE: Chelsea's stance on Erling Haaland this summer has been revealed

READ MORE: Chelsea handed major transfer boost in pursuit of Erling Haaland this summer

A move for Agüero, who currently sits fourth [181] in the Premier League all-time goal-scoring charts behind Alan Shearer [260], Wayne Rooney [208] and Andy Cole [187], could be on the cards for Chelsea, with the attacker reportedly keen on bridging the gap to the top of the pile.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia is considering adding Agüero, who is thought to be 'settled' in England, to Chelsea's blunt attack in a bid to make them genuine title challengers next season - a potential one-year move to west London could see Agüero become one of the league's highest earners.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel was quizzed about the chances of his side swooping for the former Atlético Madrid man, prior to their 5-2 defeat against West Brom on Saturday.

READ MORE: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel eyeing summer move for £85M-rated Torino forward Andrea Belotti

READ MORE: Olivier Giroud 'holds talks with AS Roma' over summer move with forward set to leave Chelsea

READ MORE: Olivier Giroud will 'not renew' contract at Chelsea and will leave club in summer

The German manager said: "It is the same answer as for [Erling] Haaland. We have full respect for Manchester City and for Sergio Agüero, who is a big player for them. There are no words needed from me about the achievements of this guy, he is a world-class player.

"But don’t forget, we compete in three competitions for Manchester City, so I will never speak about their players and talk about a player’s future. It’s their player and I expect they do the same with our players."

Since his arrival to the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2011, Agüero has bagged 277 goals and 73 assists in 385 appearances across all competitions for the Sky Blues and has sealed his status as one of the most lethal finishers English football has ever seen.

READ MORE: Tiémoué Bakayoko set to return to Chelsea once Napoli loan expires

READ MORE: Erling Haaland latest - Chelsea and Man City see Real Madrid as favourites to land £154M forward

READ MORE: Christian Pulisic 'would be more willing to leave Chelsea this summer' than Timo Werner to aid Erling Haaland transfer

Tuchel added: "We [Chelsea and City] are rivals and, as I said, there are no words need from me to praise Sergio Agüero's career. It is outstanding and speaks for itself.

"And it’s not finished yet. He is still a player for City and will still help them to achieve their goals, which is a big collision to our goals because we are following the same thing."

The Blues have also been heavily linked with other striking reinforcements in recent months, with there being massive talk around possible move(s) for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku to replace Timo Werner, who's netted just 10 times in 40 appearances for the west Londoners this campaign.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube