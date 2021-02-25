Man City not prepared to enter bidding war with Chelsea for Erling Haaland

Manchester City don't want to enter a bidding war with Chelsea this summer for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The 20-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Germany this summer, with his €75 million release clause set to become active next summer.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid have been touted as the frontrunners for the Norwegian forward.

The Blues are reportedly growing in confidence in their pursuit of the forward.

And as per 90min, Man City aren't prepared to enter a bidding war for Haaland this summer but they will have to face competition from Chelsea.

Chelsea have a 'real chance' of landing Haaland this summer from Dortmund but as per the report, his destination will be club that suits him best.

Mino Raiola, Haaland's agent, recently provided an update on his future, stating that only four teams in England could afford the 20-year-old.

"It is obvious that everybody is looking at Erling as one of those potential new future stars because it's so difficult to do what he does at his age at his level.

"Only a maximum of 10 clubs can afford to buy [Haaland] and give the platform you would like after you've been in Dortmund… and four of those clubs are in [England].

"I don't think there's a sports director or trainer in the world who would say 'not interested'. It's like saying: 'Is there a Formula 1 team who would not be interested in having Lewis Hamilton?'"

