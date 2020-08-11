Absolute Chelsea
Manchester United remain admirers of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder and Chelsea-bound Kai Havertz

Matt Debono

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz is all set to make a summer move to the Premier League to join Chelsea, but Manchester United are keeping a close eye on the German.

The 21-year-old is believed to be ready to sign a five-year-deal in west London as Leverkusen hold out for a mouthwatering €100 million fee.

A deal was thought to be held up due to Leverkusen remaining in the Europa League, but after being knocked out by Antonio Conte's Inter Milan, a decision on his future can now be accelerated.

Chelsea have strengthened already in the attacking part of the side this summer after Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner were both recruited. 

NINTCHDBPICT000595666947-e1594756319489
Credit: Chelsea FC

Manchester City have also confirmed two new additions, while Manchester United were chasing Jadon Sancho, however the German side have insisted he will remain with Borussia Dortmund next season. 

Manchester Evening News now report that 'United are admirers of the Bayer Leverkusen star and could yet show some genuine interest following the Jadon Sancho bombshell'.

Leverkusen Sporting Director Rudi Voller already stated they are aware of interest however won't reduce their asking price. 

"We know of the interest of a couple of clubs, especially Chelsea, but for us, the situation is quite simple; he has a two-year contract, if anyone wants him on our terms, fine, otherwise he stays here another year and we are happy. It won't be easy, but for an artist like him there is no Covid discount."

----------

