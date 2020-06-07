Man Utd tipped to make late move for Chelsea-bound Timo Werner

Manchester United have been tipped to make a last-minute move for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner who looks destined to join Chelsea this summer.

Frank Lampard's side look set to complete a £54 million transfer for the 24-year-old who has bagged 25 goals in the Bundesliga this season.

Werner is expected to sign a five-year-deal in west London worth £200,000-a-week.

But Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has tipped Ole Gunnar Solskjær's Red Devils to make a lat move for the German international.

"I'm amazed that Man United are not in for Werner," Parlour told talkSPORT. "They've got money and probably do need another striker; Marcus Rashford can play wide if you need him to off the flank.

"I'm sure Manchester United might make a last-minute pop for Werner as well. I think the agent is trying to work the market now; that is how they work, putting it out there that the deal is nearly done and alerting other clubs so they have to pull their finger out.

"'If we really want this player then we've got to up the money and up the wages', and suddenly it could be a different factor for Chelsea."

Liverpool and Manchester City have also shown interest but Chelsea appear to have won the race to land the prolific striker.

Werner's £54 million release clause expires on June 15 and a move is expected to be finalised next week once a medical has been completed.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube