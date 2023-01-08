Manchester City Demolish Chelsea 4-0 In The FA Cup

It was another dark and dismal day for Chelsea under the tutelage of Graham Potter, but one would think that the Chelsea manager cannot take all of the blame. The senior players on the pitch were simply not good enough.

These Chelsea players have previous examples of downing tools under a manager, with Frank Lampard's last season at Chelsea a prime example. Some will say it's coaching, but Thomas Tuchel's final games in charge were very similar.

A clear out is needed at Chelsea, and it will take a lot more than Todd Boehly's money to get the club back to where they need to be.

Jorginho struggled in the midfield for Chelsea tonight. IMAGO / News Images

City opened the lead through a brilliant Riyad Mahrez free-kick. The Algerian loves a goal against Chelsea, and added to his seasons tally twice tonight.

The second goal came from a Julian Alvarez penalty after a foolish handball by Kai Havertz in the Chelsea box.

Manchester City tripled their lead through Phil Foden minutes later, and Riyad Mahrez scored from the spot in the second half to seal a 4-0 win.

Chelsea accumulated an xG of .10 over the 90 minutes, which is quite embarrassing for a top six club against another top six club.

Graham Potter is now under increasing pressure at Chelsea. IMAGO / Colorsport

Graham Potter will have to pick up his players from here, but the pressure is truly mounting on the former Brighton man. Many shouts of him being out of his depth are flying, but the players have to be held responsible at the same time.

Chelsea face Fulham and Crystal Palace next before a season deciding game against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on January 21st.

