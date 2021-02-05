Manchester City lining up £100 million bid for Chelsea target Erling Haaland in the summer

Chelsea face stiff competition for the Borussia Dortmund star with Manchester City planning to launch a club-record bid for the forward.

The 20-year-old Norwegian is very highly rated at the west London outfit and is viewed as the man to lead to the line for the Blues in the years to come under Thomas Tuchel, according to The Daily Mail.

According to Mirror, Manchester City are planning to bring Haaland to the Etihad Stadium for a bid in the region of £100 million, identifying the prolific forward as a long-term replacement for star striker Sergio Agüero, 32, who has less than five months left on his current deal in Manchester.

City boss Pep Guardiola views Haaland as the Argentine's replacement, understanding that his side require a top centre-forward alongside Gabriel Jesus, who's often struggled to fill the void left by Agüero in recent seasons.

Despite improving their attacking impetus in the summer by bringing in the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz, Chelsea are in the running to sign the Haaland, whose numbers in the Bundesliga are off the charts.

More so, as reported last week by Corriere dello Sport, club owner Roman Abramovich has 'promised' Tuchel that he will try to bring Haaland to Stamford Bridge in the summer if the German guides his side to a top four finish in the Premier League this season.

It was reported recently by The Athletic that Chelsea would be willing to launch a club-record bid for the Norwegian international, who, according to reports, would prefer a move to Real Madrid in the summer.

Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed the existence of a release clause worth €75 million [£66.6 million] in Haaland's contract at Dortmund, which will become active after the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Though Dortmund retain no interest in selling their starlet this year, they could be tempted to cash in on Haaland should the right offer present itself in the summer.

