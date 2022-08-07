Manchester City Star Erling Haaland Matches Impressive Debut Record With Chelsea Star
The newly signed 22-year-old has done something that only he and Alexandre Pato have managed.
As the Norwegian starts his career in the Premier League, he managed to celebrate the occasion with a brace to beat West Ham United 2-0.
The first goal of the match was scored via a penalty that the striker converted after winning himself.
The only other player to achieve such a feat was Pato in his Chelsea debut against Aston Villa in 2016.
Pato's goal ended up being less significant, the second goal of four as the Blues easily overcame Erik Black's Villa, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek scoring the opener and Pedro finishing the scoring with a brace.
City aren't the only side capable of improving their attack. A transfer between the two clubs brought England International Raheem Sterling to Stamford Bridge.
The London outfit aren't finished with new forwards if rumours are to be believed. The Blues have been linked with Premier League veterans Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Jamie Vardy as the look to continue the season in the same vein as their opener against Frank Lampard's Everton.
The two teams will have to wait to show their new firepower to each other, with the next league game between the two sides scheduled for 2nd January 2023.
