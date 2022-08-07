Skip to main content

Manchester City Star Erling Haaland Matches Impressive Debut Record With Chelsea Star

The newly signed 22-year-old has done something that only he and Alexandre Pato have managed.

As the Norwegian starts his career in the Premier League, he managed to celebrate the occasion with a brace to beat West Ham United 2-0.

The first goal of the match was scored via a penalty that the striker converted after winning himself.

The only other player to achieve such a feat was Pato in his Chelsea debut against Aston Villa in 2016.

Pato's goal ended up being less significant, the second goal of four as the Blues easily overcame Erik Black's Villa, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek scoring the opener and Pedro finishing the scoring with a brace.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

City aren't the only side capable of improving their attack. A transfer between the two clubs brought England International Raheem Sterling to Stamford Bridge.

Erling Haaland

The London outfit aren't finished with new forwards if rumours are to be believed. The Blues have been linked with Premier League veterans Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Jamie Vardy as the look to continue the season in the same vein as their opener against Frank Lampard's Everton.

The two teams will have to wait to show their new firepower to each other, with the next league game between the two sides scheduled for 2nd January 2023.

Read More Chelsea News

Timo Werner
Transfer News

Report: Timo Werner 'Really Close' To Joining RB Leipzig

By Stephen Smith22 minutes ago
Timo Werner
Transfer News

Report: Departing Chelsea Star Timo Werner To Be Announced By Bundesliga Side RB Leipzig On Monday

By Kieran Neller31 minutes ago
Ben Chilwell
News

‘It Adds Pressure’ - Pundit on Ben Chilwell’s Future at Chelsea After Marc Cucurella Signing

By Charlie Webb1 hour ago
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Star Callum Hudson-Odoi Ready To Push Chelsea To Let Him Leave After Premier League Interest

By Kieran Neller1 hour ago
Levi Colwill
News

Report: Chelsea Loan Player Levi Colwill Makes His Premier League Debut

By Connor Dossi-White3 hours ago
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Transfer News

‘Downhill’ - Pundit on Kepa Arrizabalaga’s Future at Chelsea Amid Napoli Links

By Charlie Webb5 hours ago
Jorginho
News

‘For a Split Second’ - Jorginho His Euros Penalty After Facing Jordan Pickford Again

By Charlie Webb6 hours ago
Mark Cucurella
News

‘Push Each Other’ - Ben Chilwell on Competing With Marc Cucurella

By Charlie Webb7 hours ago