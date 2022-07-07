Report: Manchester United Reveal Asking Price for Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have put a price tag on Cristiano Ronaldo after Chelsea have shown strong interest in the forward.
Todd Boehly has started ramping up the pressure regarding trying to sign Ronaldo this summer.
The American owner has been in talks with the Portuguese international's agent, Jorge Mendes, about bringing him to Stamford Bridge this summer.
Ronaldo asked to leave United earlier this week due to the club not being in the Champions League.
They also gave all of their players a wage cut due to not qualifying for the competition next season.
So far, Man United have been very against letting Ronaldo leave this summer but it looks like they have changed their mind.
Read More
According to Bruno Andrade, Erik ten Hag's side have revealed their asking price to let Ronaldo leave this summer.
The report states that Man United have accepted the pressure of him wanting to leave and they will take €15m (£13m) to open negotiations with interested parties.
United are asking for that price because it's what they paid for him last summer from Juventus.
The other club who were said to be interested, Bayern Munich, are also apparently out of the race so it looks like the Portuguese forward's only option is to join Thomas Tuchel's side.
Read More Chelsea News
- Report: Fabrizio Romano Provides an Update on Chelsea’s Interest in Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo
- Report: Chelsea Beat Off The Likes Of Bayern Munich, Liverpool, And PSG To Sign Manchester City's Raheem Sterling
- Report: Chelsea Expected To Make An Offer For Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes
- Report: Barcelona Given Deadline to Submit Acceptable Offer for Chelsea Target Raphinha
- News: Chelsea Announce Another Pre-Season Fixture To Play Italian Side Udinese After Their American Tour
- Report: Chelsea Desire To Wrap Up Defensive Transfer This Week, With Manchester City's Nathan Ake The Likely Target