Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Reveal Asking Price for Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have put a price tag on Cristiano Ronaldo after Chelsea have shown strong interest in the forward.

Todd Boehly has started ramping up the pressure regarding trying to sign Ronaldo this summer.

The American owner has been in talks with the Portuguese international's agent, Jorge Mendes, about bringing him to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo asked to leave United earlier this week due to the club not being in the Champions League.

They also gave all of their players a wage cut due to not qualifying for the competition next season.

So far, Man United have been very against letting Ronaldo leave this summer but it looks like they have changed their mind.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to Bruno Andrade, Erik ten Hag's side have revealed their asking price to let Ronaldo leave this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The report states that Man United have accepted the pressure of him wanting to leave and they will take €15m (£13m) to open negotiations with interested parties.

United are asking for that price because it's what they paid for him last summer from Juventus. 

The other club who were said to be interested, Bayern Munich, are also apparently out of the race so it looks like the Portuguese forward's only option is to join Thomas Tuchel's side.

 Read More Chelsea News

Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set to Pay Manchester City £55M for Raheem Sterling

By Callum Baker-Ellis3 hours ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer News

‘Not a Bad Next Step’ - Pundit Thinks Nathan Ake Needs to Leave Manchester City and Join Chelsea

By Callum Baker-Ellis3 hours ago
Kalidou Koulibaly
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea, Juventus & Barcelona Are Interested in Signing Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly

By Callum Baker-Ellis4 hours ago
Matthijs De Ligt
Transfer News

Report: Bayern Munich Make First Offer for Chelsea Target & Juventus Defender Matthijs de Ligt

By Callum Baker-Ellis4 hours ago
Bakayoko 1
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko's Representatives In Milan To Meet Regarding Player's Future

By Stephen Smith5 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Fabrizio Romano Provides an Update on Chelsea’s Interest in Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo

By Callum Baker-Ellis12 hours ago
reece-james-wilfried-zaha-chelsea-vs-crystal-palace-2019-20_2u9l1puhx2m0163e8psud5sw1
News

England International and Chelsea Star Reece James' New Number Revealed

By Kieran Neller13 hours ago
imago1012265002h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Loanee Tiémoué Bakayoko Wanting To Leave Serie A side AC Milan

By Kieran Neller13 hours ago