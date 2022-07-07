Report: Manchester United Reveal Asking Price for Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have put a price tag on Cristiano Ronaldo after Chelsea have shown strong interest in the forward.

Todd Boehly has started ramping up the pressure regarding trying to sign Ronaldo this summer.

The American owner has been in talks with the Portuguese international's agent, Jorge Mendes, about bringing him to Stamford Bridge this summer.

IMAGO / aal.photo

Ronaldo asked to leave United earlier this week due to the club not being in the Champions League.

They also gave all of their players a wage cut due to not qualifying for the competition next season.

So far, Man United have been very against letting Ronaldo leave this summer but it looks like they have changed their mind.

According to Bruno Andrade, Erik ten Hag's side have revealed their asking price to let Ronaldo leave this summer.

IMAGO / Colorsport

The report states that Man United have accepted the pressure of him wanting to leave and they will take €15m (£13m) to open negotiations with interested parties.

United are asking for that price because it's what they paid for him last summer from Juventus.

The other club who were said to be interested, Bayern Munich, are also apparently out of the race so it looks like the Portuguese forward's only option is to join Thomas Tuchel's side.

Read More Chelsea News