Marc Cucurella A Doubt For AC Milan Game With A Throat Problem

IMAGO / PA Images

Marc Cucurella is a doubt for Wednesday's Champions League game, as he is recovering from a throat problem.

Chelsea were without Marc Cucurella today in the 2-1 win against Crystal Palace, and the Spaniard may be a doubt for Wednesday's AC Milan game in the Champions League after it was revealed he is suffering from the flu, and a throat issue.

Ben Chilwell had a fine game filling in for Cucurella, who signed for a record fee from Brighton this summer. The left-back will have to wait till next weekend to be reunited on the pitch with former manager Graham Potter, who got his first win for Chelsea through Conor Gallagher's beautiful finish.

The player is in recovery, and may not make the game.

Marc Cucurella v Leicester

Marc Cucurella is in hospital with a throat problem.

According to Nathan Gissing, Cucurella is in hospital with a throat problem, and is not set to be recovered in time for the game against AC Milan. The player will be fine, but is weak, and is set to be allowed adequate time to recover.

Chelsea changed to a back four in the absence of Marc Cucurella today, with Ben Chilwell playing left-back, and having a really good game. AC Milan themselves have some players out with injury, so neither team will be at full strength in a must win game.

Cucurella is expected to sit out the AC Milan game, and will be assessed before his team host Wolves next Saturday in the Premier League. 

