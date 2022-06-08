'I Have One More Year On My Contract' Chelsea Star Discusses His Future At The Club Amid FC Barcelona Transfer Links

The Chelsea star has been heavily linked with a move to FC Barcelona this summer and has recently discussed his desire to go back to Spain.

Chelsea are at a pivotal point in Thomas Tuchel's managerial career.

With both Manchester City and Liverpool finishing above the Blues, it is imperative that the Blues invest wisely this summer.

Several players including Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, and Hakim Ziyech have all been linked with Chelsea exits this summer.

In addition to those who have been deemed surplus to requirements, Marcos Alonso's latest quotes have brought uncertainty to his Chelsea future.

The 31-year-old left-back has recently been linked with a move back to Spain where he spent his youth career.

When speaking with Onda Cero, Alonso addressed his future.

"I have one more year of my contract. I have already said that I would like it, but in the end it does not depend entirely on me.

"It is clear that the desire to one day play in Spain is there."

“I’ve played 50 games, we’ve been world champions, we’ve had bad luck in the cup finals. I can’t complain about anything at Chelsea but the desire to play in Spain is there. It doesn’t depend entirely on me and I’m happy at Chelsea, I’m sincere.”

With a desire to play in Spain and Alonso being on the wrong side of 30, Chelsea could very well cash in on the left-back this summer.

