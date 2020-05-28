Chelsea could allow Marcos Alonso to leave if offer comes in for Spaniard

Frank Lampard is set to allow Marcos Alonso to depart Chelsea this summer.

Since arriving in the hot seat last summer, Lampard has yet to be convinced by Alonso nor Emerson Palmieri that they are the long-term options at left-back.

Club-captain Cesar Azpilicueta has been shifted across the backline to fill in on the left-side following Reece James' breakthrough into the first-team.

Now according to the Telegraph, Lampard will let Alonso leave this summer if an offer comes in for the 29-year-old.

The Blues have been linked with several replacements including Leicester City's Ben Chilwell and Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico.

Chilwell is valued at £40 million while Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Tagliafico for £22.4 million by Ajax, who is set to depart this summer after being given the green light to make a transfer.

Alonso has featured for the Blues 11 times this season in the Premier League, but his time in west London could be up.

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

After arriving from Fiorentina under Antonio Conte as a wing-back, the Spaniard has given Chelsea supporters several special moments including his double against Tottenham back in 2017.

But it appears his time at the club could now be coming to an end.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube