Atlético Madrid close to sealing deal for Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso

Atlético Madrid are nearing an agreement with Chelsea for Marcos Alonso with the transfer window opening on January 1, 2021.

Alonso, 30, hasn't been part of Chelsea's matchday squad since being hauled off at half-time during Chelsea's 3-3 draw at West Brom in September.

According to MARCA, the Spaniard is close to agreeing a move to the Wanda Metropolitano after being frozen out of the first team by current manager Frank Lampard.

Alonso has fallen down the pecking order this campaign, but a move to the Madrid outfit would be a win for all parties with Chelsea desperate to trim their wage bills.

The move could prove to be a lifeline for Alonso as he looks to get his career back on track after a four-and-a-half year spell in west London.

Alonso was linked with a move to Diego Simeone's side last summer but a deal couldn't go through.

Even before the start of the season, a move to another club was on the cards but Alonso sought to stay and fight for his place, a move that hasn't paid dividends.

Atlético need to bolster their options on the flank with Kieran Trippier out of action for 10 games with a betting ban.

Alonso would be a welcome addition for Simeone - he can fill in a variety of positions and systems, as he has shown during his time at Stamford Bridge.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube