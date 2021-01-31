Marcos Alonso set for Chelsea stay till the summer amid Atlético Madrid links

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso will stay put at the club amid rumours linking the Spaniard with a switch to Atlético Madrid in January.

Alonso, 30, fell out with former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard during his side's 3-3 draw with West Brom in late September, and didn't featured in the matchday squad again under the 42-year-old.

However, he was named among the substitutes in Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge, the 0-0 draw with Wolves on Wednesday, indicating a new lease of life at the club under the German manager, following weeks of speculation surrounding his future in west London.

It was reported by Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano earlier this week that Alonso was never a serious option for Atlético and that he will stay at Chelsea till the summer.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Alonso was tipped to be a welcome addition for Simeone - he can fill in a variety of positions and systems, as he has shown during his four-and-a-half year spell at Stamford Bridge.

Asked to comment on the rumours linking Alonso to Atlético Simeone said, in a pre-match press conference, as quoted by Metro[via The Independent]: "I am not talking about what is being said from the outside."

According to MARCA, the Spaniard was close to agreeing a move to the Wanda Metropolitano after being frozen out of the first team by Lampard.

Such claims were backed by a report by Goal, according to which, Alonso was allowed to head towards the exit door in the January window but his hefty wages were hindering a deal from materialising.

Even before the start of the season, a move to another club was on the cards but Alonso sought to stay and fight for his place, a move that hasn't paid dividends - maybe it could now, with Tuchel at the wheel.

Alonso could potentially be on his way to revive his career at Stamford Bridge, after being tipped to start a crunch league game against Burnley on Sunday.

