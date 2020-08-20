Chelsea are reportedly working on trying to bring Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly to the club this summer.

It has already been a busy summer of transfer activity in west London this summer following the arrivals of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

Deals are being worked on for Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz, West Ham's Declan Rice and Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell, but there is another surprise name which the Blues are reportedly working on.

Napoli defender Koulibaly, who has been linked with a switch to Chelsea previously, has been linked and Marina Granovskaia has reportedly been on the phone to his agent this summer.

As quoted by The Blue Stands, Bleacher Report's Dean Jones was speaking on their Instagram live feed regarding Chelsea's transfer business and what Granovskaia is currently doing.

"I think there’s something to bear in mind for Chelsea fans is that they’re trying to sign a lot of players right now," he said.

“[Havertz] is not the only deal they’re focusing on. [Marina] is also on the phone to Koulibaly’s agent, she’s on the phone to Ben Chilwell’s agent, she’s trying to find a midfielder, she’s got someone speaking to Declan Rice, they’re trying to find a goalkeeper – basically trying to sign half a team here!

“I mean it’s really difficult. Marina’s days must be really long at Chelsea right now, the amount of calls she’s got to get through.”

Koulibaly is thought to be closing in on a €70 million move to Manchester City after City Xtra reported that the Citizens are 'confident' that they will finalise a move for the 29-year-old and hope to land the defender in the next 10 days.

