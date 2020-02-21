On-loan Chelsea midfielder Mario Pašalić hopes Atalanta will exercise £15M clause this summer

Mario Pašalić is looking to end his time out on loan from Chelsea and hopes Atalanta exercise their buy-out clause for the midfielder this summer.

The 25-year-old has been on loan with the Serie A side for the previous couple of seasons and is now hoping to make his stay in Italy permanent.

This season he has featured 22 times in the domestic league for Atalanta, scoring on five occasions and assisting three times.

Atalanta opted not to exercise their clause last season, but managed to secure another clause this season along with another season-long loan.

Speaking after Atalanta's 4-1 triumph in the first-leg of their last-16 Champions League tie against Valencia, the Croatian admitted he wants to remain in Italy.

"I’ve been on loan for five or six years. I would love to finally settle my status," Pašalić said to Dalmatinski Portal. "I’m great at Atalanta, this is the first club where I stayed for the second year in a row. We will see in the summer what will be. They have the right of redemption.

"It’s their decision [to exercise the €15 million clause or not], so far I don’t know more than that. Every time I say it’s great for me here, I’d love to stay."

Pašalić impressed for Atalanta in the 4-1 Champions League win against Valencia on Wednesday, providing two assists at the San Siro which all but books their spot into the quarter-finals.

