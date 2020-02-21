Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Opinions

On-loan Chelsea midfielder Mario Pašalić hopes Atalanta will exercise £15M clause this summer

Matt Debono

Mario Pašalić is looking to end his time out on loan from Chelsea and hopes Atalanta exercise their buy-out clause for the midfielder this summer.

The 25-year-old has been on loan with the Serie A side for the previous couple of seasons and is now hoping to make his stay in Italy permanent. 

This season he has featured 22 times in the domestic league for Atalanta, scoring on five occasions and assisting three times. 

Atalanta opted not to exercise their clause last season, but managed to secure another clause this season along with another season-long loan. 

2019120548799025
John Terry has predicted Chelsea to qualify for the Champions League next season. Getty Images

Speaking after Atalanta's 4-1 triumph in the first-leg of their last-16 Champions League tie against Valencia, the Croatian admitted he wants to remain in Italy. 

"I’ve been on loan for five or six years. I would love to finally settle my status," Pašalić said to Dalmatinski Portal. "I’m great at Atalanta, this is the first club where I stayed for the second year in a row. We will see in the summer what will be. They have the right of redemption.

"It’s their decision [to exercise the €15 million clause or not], so far I don’t know more than that. Every time I say it’s great for me here, I’d love to stay."

Pašalić impressed for Atalanta in the 4-1 Champions League win against Valencia on Wednesday, providing two assists at the San Siro which all but books their spot into the quarter-finals. 

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea winger Willian reveals family want to remain in London

Chelsea winger Willian wants to remain at the club beyond the summer with his contract set to expire at the end of the season

Matt Debono

Ethan Ampadu keen to return to Chelsea after RB Leipzig loan spell

Ethan Ampadu has admitted he wants to return to Chelsea once his loan spell with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig comes to an end.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Jose Mourinho hits out at Premier League over scheduling of Chelsea clash

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has voiced his frustrations ahead of their derby with Chelsea on Saturday in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Andreas Christensen will be available for Chelsea's clash with Tottenham Hotspur

Frank Lampard will have defender Andreas Christensen available for Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Matt Debono

Agent of Emerson Palmieri confirms defender will decide Chelsea future in summer

Emerson Palmieri's agent has revealed the Chelsea defender will decide on his future once the season comes to a halt.

Matt Debono

John Terry tips Chelsea to pull through and make top-four

Former Chelsea captain John Terry believes Chelsea will manage to secure a spot in the Champions League next season despite their recent run of form.

Matt Debono

Report: N'Golo Kante scans reveal 'probable grade 2 tear' following injury against Man Utd

Chelsea have received a fresh blow after the scans for N'Golo Kante's injury against Manchester United have come back negative.

Matt Debono

Chelsea risk losing highly-rated youngster Samuel Iling-Junior - Bayern Munich, PSG & Ajax interested

Chelsea are facing the prospect of losing one of their most talented academy stars this summer as Samuel Iling-Junior's youth contract is set to expire.

Matt Debono

Olivier Giroud '100% focused' on Chelsea after failed January exit

Olivier Giroud has insisted he is fully focused on Chelsea after a move to leave the club in January failed.

Matt Debono

Chelsea issue statement on homophobic chanting from Manchester United fans

Chelsea have issued a statement regarding homophobic chanting from the visiting support of Manchester United in Monday night's Premier League fixture.

Matt Debono

by

Matt Debono