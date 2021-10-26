Marquinhos Denies Chelsea Transfer Rumours Despite Previous Links

Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos has addressed speculation over a possible summer transfer move to Chelsea.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge after there was talk of him being linked back up with Brazil teammate and former PSG teammate Thiago Silva.

Chelsea also have four defenders, including Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva, all out of contract in the summer of 2022.

SIPA USA

Speaking to Le Parisien via Mirror Sport, Marquinhos revealed all about a potential move to Chelsea last summer.

When asked if Chelsea made an offer for him, Marquinhos denied the rumours as he said: "No! It wasn’t even an offer. In fact, the club blocked talks straight away. It shows the faith they have in me. It is an honour for a club like PSG to put such faith in me.

"The fact that others are interested in me means I am doing well. It gives me the motivation to go on, boost my training sessions and play even better. Paris and PSG are the only things on my mind."

Chelsea instead decided to give Trevoh Chalobah a chance and the youngster has rewarded his manager Tuchel with a string of impressive performances at the beginning of the season.

