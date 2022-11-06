Match Report: Arsenal Take All Three Points Against Chelsea

Chelsea's unbeaten run felt good while it was happening for the fans, but there was always a sense that something still wasn't right within the camp. Thomas Tuchel said it best, the team have the same problem's because they have the same players.

To Graham Potter's credit, having your two full-backs who are pivotal to how you play out injured is not ideal, factor in the N'Golo Kante injury and Mateo Kovacic's lack of match fitness, and there are a lot of reasons Chelsea aren't firing on all cylinders.

But, the players on the pitch really did not give a good account of themselves.

Gabriel puts Arsenal 1-0 up against Chelsea. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea had an xG of 0.19 at home, and created 0.5 xG in the second-half. Arsenal truly dominated the game from start to finish, and showed the class difference between the two teams at the moment.

Christopher Nkunku will have been forgiven for watching the game with a bit of fear, but Graham Potter's Chelsea are nowhere near the finished project, and as Erik Ten Hag and Manchester United found out today, there are bumps in a rebuild.

Graham Potter deserves time to steady the ship at Chelsea. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Arsenal are in their fourth season of Mikel Arteta's rebuild, Graham Potter is barely past his first month.

It will take a lot of work to get this Chelsea side back to where they want to be, and Potter deserves time to make it happen.

Read More Chelsea Stories