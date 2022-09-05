Mateo Kovacic Urged Chelsea to Sign RB Leipzig’s Josku Gvardiol

Around a week ago, Chelsea were heavily linked with RB Leipzig's 20-year-old centre-back Josko Gvardiol.

The Blues apparently submitted a proposal worth €90million for the centre-back but it was for him to join next summer transfer window.

However, days after Chelsea's interest, RB Leipzig extended Gvardiol's contract, meaning his new deal lasts until 2027.

Despite extending his deal though, it's thought that Todd Boehly will still try and sign the Croatian international next summer.

Leipzig will want to do their best to keep hold of him though, considering they only signed him last summer from Dinamo Zagreb, for a reported fee of £17million.

Mateo Kovacic On Josko Gvardiol Joining Chelsea

Speaking in the press conference ahead of tomorrow's game against Dinamo Zagreb, via The Athletic, Gvardiol's former Zagreb teammate Mateo Kovacic revealed that he told Chelsea to sign Gvardiol when they asked about him.

“At the club, they asked me about Josko, I told them all the best. I don’t need to say anything about his football, they know what kind of player he is, and his character is excellent.

“I have seen in the national team how eager he is to play, he has a great career ahead of him, and I hope that one day we will play together in the club.”

