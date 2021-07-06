Matt Miazga Reveals Plans to Leave Chelsea This Summer

The defender has been at Stamford Bridge since 2016.

Chelsea's American defender Matt Miazga has opened up on his desire to leave the club this summer, five years after signing for the Blues as a 20-year-old.

The US national team player has spent time away on loan for the last four seasons, with the last season being spent at Anderlecht.

As per ESPN, Miazga has opened up about his desire to leave Chelsea on a permanent transfer this window.

The defender spent last season on loan in Belgium Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/Belga/Sipa USA

What did Miazga say about his Chelsea future?

Speaking to the media company in his own country, Miazga said: "The plan is to move on, short and sweet. Honestly, that's the goal,

"We'll see what happens in the window. I know there's interest and talks with certain clubs and certain people. I'd like to get it done on the earlier part of the summer so that I can get a proper preseason somewhere. But I think it's time to move on. Chelsea knows that, and I know that as well."

Discussing his limited opportunities at Chelsea, only making two appearances for the Blues, the defender continued.

"I would've liked more chances, but that's football." he said.

Matt Miazga got valuable experience in two seasons at Vitesse Arnhem Photo by Pro Shots/Sipa USA

Miazga made more than 150 loan appearances across Europe's top leagues, featuring for Vitesse Arnhem, Nantes and Anderlecht - with a spell at Reading in the Championship in 2019/20.

"I bounced around a bit, but honestly, I wouldn't change it for the world because I learned so much in these different countries, different football philosophies, and obviously off the pitch growing up being in different cultures, being in different countries, learning different languages, so it's been a good ride so far." he admitted.

Five years on from signing for Chelsea, Miazga is no longer a young kid who is willing to travel the world in search of footballing opportunities. Since signing for Chelsea he has gotten married and is looking for a permanent home.

"I'm not young anymore, I want to settle down," he said. "When the season is finished, it's like, 'All right, I'm coming back here, and it's set in stone.'"

