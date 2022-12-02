'Maybe One Day' - Josko Gvardiol On Links To Chelsea
Josko Gvardiol is a man in demand, and rightfully so. Playing a prominent role for both club and country, the Croatian's future is constantly discussed.
The 20-year-old was heavily linked to Chelsea over the summer and was asked for his thoughts on his future following Croatia's progression to the World Cup knockouts.
The defender began by asserting that anything can happen in football and his pleasure in being linked to a club like Chelsea.
'Chelsea's a big club of course and, who knows, maybe one day I will be there. It’s really nice to see things like this, especially because there is Kovacic, so you never know. I talk with him.'
He finished by stating he is happy as things stand in Leipzig but reiterating that anything can happen in the future, seemingly leaving the door open to a move to Stamford Bridge in the future.
'About me and Chelsea? I don’t know. You know what happened in the last few months. To be honest, I have no idea. My agent is taking care of this and we will see.'
'Right now, I’m happy in Leipzig. I don’t know, we will see – you never know. You know the stories and these things, but all I can say is that I’m happy in Leipzig and right now I’m going to stay there and perform for them.'
