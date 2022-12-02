'Maybe One Day' - Josko Gvardiol On Links To Chelsea

Josko Gvardiol is a man in demand, and rightfully so. Playing a prominent role for both club and country, the Croatian's future is constantly discussed.

The 20-year-old was heavily linked to Chelsea over the summer and was asked for his thoughts on his future following Croatia's progression to the World Cup knockouts.

IMAGO / Eibner

The defender began by asserting that anything can happen in football and his pleasure in being linked to a club like Chelsea.

'Chelsea's a big club of course and, who knows, maybe one day I will be there. It’s really nice to see things like this, especially because there is Kovacic, so you never know. I talk with him.'

IMAGO / Christian Schroedter

He finished by stating he is happy as things stand in Leipzig but reiterating that anything can happen in the future, seemingly leaving the door open to a move to Stamford Bridge in the future.

'About me and Chelsea? I don’t know. You know what happened in the last few months. To be honest, I have no idea. My agent is taking care of this and we will see.'

'Right now, I’m happy in Leipzig. I don’t know, we will see – you never know. You know the stories and these things, but all I can say is that I’m happy in Leipzig and right now I’m going to stay there and perform for them.'

