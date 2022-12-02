Skip to main content
'Maybe One Day' - Josko Gvardiol On Links To Chelsea

IMAGO / Picture Point LE

'Maybe One Day' - Josko Gvardiol On Links To Chelsea

RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol discussed his future following Croatia's final World Cup group stage match.

Josko Gvardiol is a man in demand, and rightfully so. Playing a prominent role for both club and country, the Croatian's future is constantly discussed. 

The 20-year-old was heavily linked to Chelsea over the summer and was asked for his thoughts on his future following Croatia's progression to the World Cup knockouts. 

Josko Gvardiol

The defender began by asserting that anything can happen in football and his pleasure in being linked to a club like Chelsea. 

'Chelsea's a big club of course and, who knows, maybe one day I will be there. It’s really nice to see things like this, especially because there is Kovacic, so you never know. I talk with him.'

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Josko Gvardiol

He finished by stating he is happy as things stand in Leipzig but reiterating that anything can happen in the future, seemingly leaving the door open to a move to Stamford Bridge in the future. 

'About me and Chelsea? I don’t know. You know what happened in the last few months. To be honest, I have no idea. My agent is taking care of this and we will see.'

'Right now, I’m happy in Leipzig. I don’t know, we will see – you never know. You know the stories and these things, but all I can say is that I’m happy in Leipzig and right now I’m going to stay there and perform for them.'

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Hakim Ziyech
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch: Morocco Vs Canada

By Luka Foley
World Cup Logo
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Where To Watch: Croatia Vs Belgium

By Luka Foley
Christian Pulisic
Transfer News

Report: Christian Pulisic Dortmund Reunion Possible

By Stephen Smith
Christian Pulisic
Transfer News

Report: Christian Pulisic Has 'No Desire' To Renew Contract

By Stephen Smith
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Christopher Nkunku Will Be A Chelsea Player Next June

By Dylan McBennett
World Cup Logo
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch: Australia Vs Denmark

By Luka Foley
World Cup Logo
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch: Saudi Arabia Vs Mexico

By Luka Foley
Endrick
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Remain In Discussions To Sign Endrick

By Dylan McBennett