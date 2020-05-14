Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack has advised Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz to stay in Germany, despite interest from the Premier League.

The 20-year-old has attracted interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool, but Ballack believes he should stay at Leverkusen beyond the summer.

Havertz is valued by Leverkusen at more than £90 million by boss Peter Bosz, with his current contract at the club ending in the summer of 2022.

"Players with his quality are in demand everywhere. But I think he’s in good hands in Leverkusen," Ballack said to SportBild via the Metro.

"The conditions there are perfect for young top players and their development. Bayer play attractive football and their training facilities are very good.

"Leverkusen also offer a cautious environment, and as a player you can make mistakes without being the focus of criticism. You should appreciate that.

"Of course a player like Kai Havertz has to play in the Champions League, so it would be important for Leverkusen to qualify for it."

Bayer Leverkusen chief executive Fernando Carro believes the German's value will not lower following the coronavirus outbreak.

"Kai is a top player. Top players remain valuable because there are not many of them.

"I assume that the market value losses will not be reflected in the transfer fees for top players," Carro said recently to Sky Germany.

Chelsea have already added to their midfield selection with the addition of Hakim Ziyech from Ajax.

But with Havertz' high valuation, Frank Lampard and the Blues' hierarchy could be put off with the fee considering the current financial climate that football clubs are in.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube