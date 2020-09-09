Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi has confirmed he will re-join Crystal Palace on loan for the 2020/21 campaign.

The 26-year-old is surplus to requirements for Frank Lampard after he slipped to fourth in the attacking pecking order following Timo Werner's arrival this summer, that sees Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud ahead of him in line for selection.

Batshuayi only played 224 minutes under Lampard in the Premier League last season, which saw him net just once - that was all the way back in October 2019 in the 4-1 win away to Southampton.

But he is expected to depart ahead of the new season, and it will be back to familiar territory for the Belgian forward as he rejoins Crystal Palace.

Speaking to Belgium broadcaster RTBF, via Kristof Terreur, Batshuayi revealed the speculation of him re-joining Palace on loan is true.

“If I am going to sign a new deal at Chelsea and be loaned to Crystal Palace next? You are on the right track when you say that. It’s something like that."



During his loan spell in the 2018/19 season at Selhurst Park, Batshuayi scored six goals in 13 appearances in all competitions with the Eagles..

Roy Hodgson's side were set to land Conor Gallagher on loan, however have chosen to re-sign Batshuayi.

Gallagher has received plenty of interest from Premier League clubs, with West Brom and Aston Villa at the front of the queue.

Before heading out on loan, Chelsea will extend Batshuayi's contract by a further year to avoid him leaving as a free agent next summer.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube