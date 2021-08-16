Michy Batshuayi Hints at Besiktas Move & is Set to Complete Transfer

Michy Batshuayi has dropped a huge hint that he will move to Besiktas as the striker is set to sign for the Turkish club on loan tomorrow, according to reports.

The striker spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace but rarely featured for the Eagles.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Batshuayi will fly to Turkey to complete a transfer tomorrow.

The striker has taken to Twitter to drop a massive hint ahead of the transfer, showing the 'Batsman' responding to a call from Besiktas.

Romano reported that Batshuayi would complete his transfer tomorrow as Sven Claes reported that the forward is flying to Istanbul tonight after paperwork between Besitkas and Chelsea is 'all done'.

Nizaar Kinsella reported that the Blues were in talks with Besiktas to discuss an option to buy the player for in between £5M and £11M.

The Belgian has been given the green light to travel to Turkey as the clubs finalise details of the move.

With the Belgium international so far down the pecking order at Chelsea, it was highly likely that Batshuayi would look to move elsewhere in search of regular minutes before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

Chelsea have signed Romelu Lukaku, meaning that Batshuayi has fallen even further down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Batshuayi will depart Chelsea before Tammy Abraham departs for AS Roma, with the Blues looking to get a fee for both players.

