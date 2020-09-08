SI.com
Michy Batshuayi set to sign one-year contract before joining Crystal Palace on loan

Matt Debono

Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi is set to sign a new one-year contract at the club before heading to Crystal Palace on loan for the 2020/21 campaign. 

The 26-year-old will re-join the Eagles on loan, where he spent the second half of the 2018/19 season at.

As per the Daily Mail, Chelsea don't want to lose the Belgian on a free next summer and will therefore give Batshuayi a new one-year deal before he makes the switch across London. 

During his time at Palace, Batshuayi netted seven goals in 13 appearances.

Roy Hodgson's side are reportedly confident on landing a deal for Batshuayi, who has attracted interest from West Brom, Newcastle United and Leeds United. 

However, despite the Express and Star claiming that Batshuayi was to reject a move to the Hawthorns to play European football, it appears that is a not a factor in his decision for his next club. 

Batshuayi became fourth choice this summer at Chelsea following the arrival of Timo Werner, which left him down in the pecking order behind Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud. 

However, it sees Conor Gallagher's move to Selhurst Park fall through as Palace have opted to go for Batshuayi as they prioritise a new forward. 

