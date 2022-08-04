‘Might Be Willing’ - Pundit Thinks Newcastle Could Give Timo Werner Another Chance in the Premier League

Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan believes Timo Werner could become a good Premier League player at Newcastle United.

When Chelsea signed Timo Werner in 2020 from RB Leipzig for £47million, the Blues were getting one of the most exciting strikers in world football.

The German had just come off an exceptional season in the Bundesliga, scoring 34 goals and grabbing 13 assists in 45 games.

However, since moving to Stamford Bridge, the 26-year-old has never been able to replicate his Leipzig form.

Due to that, Chelsea are currently trying to offload him this summer, with his former side, RB Leipzig, looking the most likely destination for him.

IMAGO / Revierfoto

Despite not being able to perform in the Premier League, Werner has also been linked with Eddie Howe's Newcastle United, a move that one pundit thinks could be good.

“It’s not been a smooth ride for him at Chelsea,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“It hasn’t been what we expected, and he certainly hasn’t lived up to the massive hype.

“He was scoring goals for fun, but came to the Premier League and really struggled.

IMAGO / Focus Images

“If he wants to stay in England then he has to brush up his game. He gets caught offside an awful lot, even though he’s got the blistering pace.

“He needs a bit more common sense, and a bit more of a clinical nature in front of goal. If he can do that, then Newcastle could have a player on their hands.

“Newcastle might be willing to take that chance because they know there is a player in there.

“He’s got all the attributes to be a great player, it’s just the end product which is really baffling at times.”

