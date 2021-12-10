Mino Raiola Hints Chelsea Out of Transfer Race for Erling Haaland

Skip to main content
Mino Raiola Delivers Chelsea Transfer Blow Over Erling Haaland Pursuit

Author:

The agent of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, Mino Raiola, has hinted Chelsea aren't in the frame to sign the forward next summer.

Haaland, 21, is set to be on the move next summer when his reported £68 million release clause becomes active.

He has attracted interest from across Europe with all of the big clubs keep tabs on the Norwegian forward who has bagged 17 goals and four assists in 13 games in all competitions already this season.

imago1008530331h

Chelsea have been linked with the 21-year-old, however opted to make Romelu Lukaku their club-record signing in the summer transfer window as they eyed a new centre-forward.

Haaland was deemed too expensive in the summer amid interest from Real Madrid, Manchester City and other various interested suitors.

"A transfer last summer would definitely have been better for you economically," Raiola told SPORT1. "But they looked after the well-being of the club, after the fans, the team and the success. I have a lot of respect for this decision. The Dortmunders have eggs!"

imago1008534343h

Read More

Ahead of next summer, Raiola was quizzed on whether his client would leave Dortmund next summer, but failed to mention Chelsea, suggesting the Blues are not currently showing interest in Haaland.

He added: "He can and will take the next step. Bayern, Real, Barcelona, ​​City - these are the big clubs he can go to. City has won the championship five times in recent years, significantly more than United. When we moved to Dortmund, we all knew that this step would come.

"Maybe this summer, maybe the summer after. But there is a great chance that Erling will leave this summer. We will see."

imago1008489445h

Raiola confirmed a decision is unlikely to be made in the next few weeks and also refused to release the details of Haaland's release clause. 

"Listen, whatever is in a contract, is in a contract," continued Raiola. 

"That stays between me and the player. There are only two parties that are allowed to say something to the outside world: the club and the player. I never talk about details. We and Dortmund know exactly what has to happen. We have structured that very clearly. Contract or not: We always have very open communication with Watzke, Zorc and now Kehl. We treat each other honestly. That is much more important than anything that is on paper. Paper is only there if something goes wrong, then you need it. But not otherwise."

