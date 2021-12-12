Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Erling Haaland's Agent Provides Update on Borussia Dortmund Future Amid Chelsea Links

Author:

The agent of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, Mino Raiola, has given an update on his player's future, after previously naming various clubs he may end up at next season.

Raiola previously said the following, as quoted by Patrick Berger: "He will take the next step. Bayern (Munich), Real (Madrid), Barca, (Manchester) City - these are the big clubs he can go to.

"City has won the championship five times in recent years, significantly more than (Manchester) United."

imago1008606298h

On Saturday afternoon, Raiola took to Twitter to clarify the fact that Haaland could end up at any number of clubs, and the four clubs mentioned were just examples.

"I want to clarify the following about the Sport1 interview," he said. "The four clubs I mentioned about Haaland's future were just an example to say that, when he leaves, he will go to one of the top 15 European clubs.

Read More

"Now Erling's focus is solely on football, there are no negotiations with any club.

"And I reaffirm what I said - it's not a sure thing that he will leave this summer, maybe it will be in the one after that."

imago0041191468h

The football agent had previously issued another statement labelling Chelsea as one of a number of possible clubs Haaland could end up at.

“I mentioned Barça as a potential example of a new club for Haaland… it doesn’t mean he’ll go to one of the clubs I mentioned yesterday," he told Gerard Romero.

“I can mention many other clubs for Haaland: Real, Barça, Atlético, Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool…”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008606298h
Transfer News

Erling Haaland's Agent Provides Update on Borussia Dortmund Future Amid Chelsea Links

1 minute ago
imago1008588556h
News

'He Is Super Important' - Tuchel Hails Jorginho For Sacrificing Body in Leeds Win

46 minutes ago
imago1008588556h
News

Revealed: Chelsea's Training Plans Confirmed for Everton Clash

1 hour ago
imago1008588646h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Antonio Rudiger 'Did Not Accept Loss' Against Leeds After 3-2 Win

1 hour ago
imago1008532532h
News

'Lukaku Will Return to Italy' - Agent Pastorello Predicts Lukaku Will Move Back to Italy After Chelsea

3 hours ago
News

Thomas Tuchel: Desperate Chelsea Feeling Good After Lucky Leeds United Win

9 hours ago
imago1008605033h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hails Antonio Rudiger After 'Emotional & Aggressive' Performance vs Leeds United

10 hours ago
imago1008545204h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Ready to Take Advantage of Barcelona's Desperate 'Need of Income' With Gavi Offer

12 hours ago