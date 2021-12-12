Erling Haaland's Agent Provides Update on Borussia Dortmund Future Amid Chelsea Links

The agent of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, Mino Raiola, has given an update on his player's future, after previously naming various clubs he may end up at next season.

Raiola previously said the following, as quoted by Patrick Berger: "He will take the next step. Bayern (Munich), Real (Madrid), Barca, (Manchester) City - these are the big clubs he can go to.

"City has won the championship five times in recent years, significantly more than (Manchester) United."

On Saturday afternoon, Raiola took to Twitter to clarify the fact that Haaland could end up at any number of clubs, and the four clubs mentioned were just examples.

"I want to clarify the following about the Sport1 interview," he said. "The four clubs I mentioned about Haaland's future were just an example to say that, when he leaves, he will go to one of the top 15 European clubs.

"Now Erling's focus is solely on football, there are no negotiations with any club.

"And I reaffirm what I said - it's not a sure thing that he will leave this summer, maybe it will be in the one after that."

The football agent had previously issued another statement labelling Chelsea as one of a number of possible clubs Haaland could end up at.

“I mentioned Barça as a potential example of a new club for Haaland… it doesn’t mean he’ll go to one of the clubs I mentioned yesterday," he told Gerard Romero.

“I can mention many other clubs for Haaland: Real, Barça, Atlético, Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool…”

