Mino Raiola provides update on the future of Chelsea target Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland's agent Mino Raiola has offered an update on the future of the Borussia Dortmund forward.

The 20-year-old has been strongly linked with the biggest clubs across Europe, with Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid and several other clubs all showing interest.

Chelsea are in the market for a new forward and are reportedly growing increasingly confidence in their pursuit of Haaland.

Haaland has a €75 million release clause which becomes active next summer, but many clubs will look to skip the queue and try to land the Norwegian this summer.

Chelsea are one of those clubs as they believe it will be 'almost impossible' to make the signing next year.

Dortmund's position on Haaland's future will be heavily influenced by whether they qualify for the Champions League next season.

Haaland's agent, Raiola, provided an update to BBC Sport on his future.

"It is obvious that everybody is looking at Erling as one of those potential new future stars because it's so difficult to do what he does at his age at his level.

"Only a maximum of 10 clubs can afford to buy [Haaland] and give the platform you would like after you've been in Dortmund… and four of those clubs are in [England].

"I don't think there's a sports director or trainer in the world who would say 'not interested'. It's like saying: 'Is there a Formula 1 team who would not be interested in having Lewis Hamilton?'"

Roman Abramovich is believed to want Haaland 'at all costs' this summer.

A possible deal could affect Tammy Abraham's future, who is set to snub contract discussions while the Blues pursue Haaland.

