Mino Raiola relays Borussia Dortmund's stance on Erling Haaland amid transfer talk

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland's agent Mino Raiola has confirmed that the German club have no intention of letting their star man leave this summer.

Haaland, 20, is currently one of the hottest prospects in world football and has been heavily linked with a move away from the Bundesliga at the end of the season - with the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United all vying for the Norwegian's signature.

"I can confirm that I was in Dortmund for talks [about Haaland's future]. Michael Zorc [Dortmund sporting director] made it clear to us that Dortmund do not want to sell Erling [Haaland] this summer," said Raiola, in an interview with Sport1.

READ MORE: Chelsea 'will have to break wage structure' if they want to sign Erling Haaland

READ MORE: Report - Erling Haaland wage demands revealed to Chelsea, Man City, Barcelona and Real Madrid

READ MORE: How Harry Kane could impact Chelsea's move for Erling Haaland this summer

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

However, the infamous super-agent was quick to highlight that the club's desire to keep hold of the striker doesn't mean that his entourage won't explore all options, with a host of Europe's elite sides lining up to secure Haaland's services this summer.

"I respect that opinion, but that does not automatically mean that I also agree. Dortmund were very clear in their views, and we are okay with that," added Raiola.

"There is no war between us and BVB - absolutely not! The relationship with [Michael] Zorc, Hans-Joachim Watzke and Sebastian Kehl is still good."

READ MORE: Borussia Dortmund have told Chelsea their stance over the future of Erling Haaland

READ MORE: Chelsea handed major transfer boost in pursuit of Erling Haaland this summer

READ MORE: Chelsea's stance on Erling Haaland this summer has been revealed

The Athletic recently reported that Chelsea have been told they will have to break their wage structure if they are looking to land Haaland this summer.

Moreover, Raiola will attempt to make Haaland the first £1 million-a-week player, as reported recently by the Mirror, with the Dutch-Italian agent of the belief that his client deserves to be the first player to hit that landmark.

Haaland's entourage, including Raiola and his father, Alfe-Inge Haaland, former Leeds and Manchester City midfielder, flew to Spain last week, with interest in the attacker ramping up ahead of the summer transfer window.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube