MLS Star Reveals 'Dream' Chelsea Move Ahead of European Transfer

FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi has revealed that he would love to join Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side as he plans a move to Europe.

The 18-year-old forward has scored 16 goals in 55 games as he emerges as one of the most exciting talents in the MLS.

Voetbal Primeur, via Sport Witness, report the striker's admission regarding a dream move to Chelsea.

“It would be good for both my family and me to play in Europe,” said the youngster.

“I think now is the time to do that. We still have six or seven games to play with FC Dallas. And if the chance to go to Europe come by, that would be good.

“Certainly, it (the Eredivisie) is a competition where many young players play. I am still young and have a lot to learn."

If a move to Chelsea ever materialises, the fact that the striker is willing to play in Holland could prove key as the Blues hold a strong relationship with Vittesse Arnhem.

The forward concluded the interview by declaring his dream clubs as he named Chelsea.

“I would like to play at Real Madrid one day. Or Chelsea, or another big club. But the Dutch league has a lot of potential and is beneficial for young players. There is a lot of interest.” he said.

