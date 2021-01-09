Moises Caicedo transfer latest: Brighton set to win race for Chelsea & Man Utd target

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Moises Caicedo transfer latest: Brighton set to win £4.5M race for Chelsea & Man Utd target

Brighton are set to beat off stiff competition from Chelsea, Manchester United and a whole host of Premier League clubs for the signature of Moises Caicedo from Independiente del Valle.

Frank Lampard's side, Manchester United, West Ham, Everton and Newcastle United have all shown interest in the 19-year-old but Graham Potter's are 'hopeful' of landing the midfielder. 

Reports in Ecuador surfaced that a Premier League club had agreed a deal to sign Caicedo this month, but it wasn't Chelsea, West Ham or Manchester United. 

But as per the Guardian, it is Brighton who are leading the race and are 'hopeful' of winning the race after holding talks with the teenager.

The Mail report that Brighton have had a £4.5 million bid accepted and he will now undergo a medical on the south coast. 

Caicedo has been capped four times by Ecuador and the Seagulls hope to finalise a deal next week. 

