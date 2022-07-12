‘Move Out the Door’ - Pundit Thinks Chelsea Players Will Leave the Club Due to Raheem Sterling Signing

One pundit believes that players will be moved out of Chelsea this window due to the signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

With Chelsea on the verge of signing Raheem Sterling for close to £50m this summer transfer window, it has brought up the question, should the Blues sell some players this window.

IMAGO / News Images

Speaking to Football Insider, former West Ham player Frank McAvennie has given his thoughts on what players will be at risk with the Blues signing Sterling.

I don’t think it’s a case of at risk, I think the manager needs players.

“He got rid of [Romelu] Lukaku, totally different player. Sterling isn’t a centre-forward, he’s not big enough or strong enough, he’s not that kind of player.

IMAGO / PA Images

“He likes getting the ball and running at people, when you’ve got a player like that it’s dangerous. A player like that can play with anyone so I don’t think there will be a big problem with who’s getting left out.

“I think the manager is looking at the team and there might be people we don’t know, behind the scenes, who might move out the door.

“People who’ve not done it for the club. To bring people in to move people out, so I think there will be people going whether it’s further down the pecking order or first team.“

Read More Chelsea News